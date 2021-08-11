Conway claims Battle of Britain Cup at Worlebury

Published: 7:00 AM August 11, 2021

Carol and Gerry Miles, Trish and Clive Smith won the Mixed Away Day fourball Bowmaker for Worlebury - Credit: Worlebury GC

Craig Conway mastered the squally rain and high winds to win the 2021 Battle of Britain Cup at Worlebury.

Conway carded a two-under par 68 to snatch the win on countback from another up and coming junior Oliver Tripp.

With the wind predominantly helping on the front nine Conway returned an impressive two-over-par gross 37, and on the back nine into the wind an amazing run of three birdies on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes helped him card a gross 76, nett 68.

Tripp started his round with an excellent birdie on the opening hole and a double bogey on the eighth hole was the only blemish on his front nine.

He started the back nine with a run of four pars before dropping a shot on the long par four 14th and battled on to card a gross 80, nett 68.

Callum Tucker, despite a double bogey on the fourth, has a gross 39 front nine and another double on the 15th was the only disappointment on the back nine as he finished with gross 79, nett 69, for third.

The much-anticipated Mixed Away Day was held at the picturesque Llanishen Golf Club, just north of Cardiff, where the nearby Caerphilly Mountain provides a wonderful backdrop for golfers.

Although a relatively short course it proved quite a challenge and in stifling heat the Worlebury members found it to be very tough challenge, not helped by tiny greens that were baked hard and lightning quick.

It was an early shotgun start for the seniors for their annual Micro-Clutch Charity Day, sponsored by local company Micro-Clutch.

The weather was kind, so good golf ensued, with the top five places returning under-par stableford scores.

Division One winner Brian Brooke topped the pile with 42 points, after birdies on the second and third holes helped him score 25 points on the front nine.

Runner-up Kevin Fudge scored 41 points, after an excellent one-under gross 36 on the front nine for 22 points and gross 39 on the back nine for a further 19 points, while Bob Williams carded a gross 83 for 39 points in third.

Division Two winner Clive Gadd scored 18 points on the front nine and an excellent 21 points on the back nine, while runner-up Nick Ryan had 38 points to pip third-placed Rob Sadler on countback.