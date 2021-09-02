Worlebury make their mark at Somerset Junior League Jamboree

Published: 7:00 AM September 2, 2021

Worlebury's Will and Tom Latham with the Somerset Junior League Jamboree Trophy - Credit: Worlebury GC

Worlebury Juniors made their mark again in the Somerset Junior League Jamboree at Wells Golf Club.

Teams of four from nine local golf clubs competed, with the best three out of 4 scores to count, and Worlebury were represented by Will and Tom Latham, Tyler Reeves and Ben Smart.

They recorded scores of 51, 44 and 29 points for a winning total score of 124, some 17 points clear of runners-up Oak Manor as Will Latham took the individual honours with his score of 51.

The Andy Cooper Benefit Day, in memory of Andy Cooper who was tragically killed in a road traffic accident recently, was held at the weekend and over 115 golfers, who knew and respected Andy the golfer and the person he was, came together to pay tribute.

The winning team were Ray Collick, Paul Lawrence, Peter Phillips and Neil Sillick, while the runners-up were Sue and Tim Liddett, Tom Weston and Aron Adams.

In third place was the team of Simon Childs, Simon Telega, David Atkins and Stuart Granville, from Bleadon Hill where Andy was a member before joining Worlebury.

Nearest the pin prizes were won by Mark Darelli (2nd), Malcolm Summers (6th), Ryan Jones (12th) and Russell Priest (16th) as Josh Freeman won the longest drive on the 18th hole.

Club captain Graham Hewlett made an emotional speech welcoming Andy’s wife Lucy and their three children, who all helped with the prize giving, and Lucy also said a few words about Andy’s love of his family and golfing family at the clubs he had been a member of.

Lucy also thanked everyone at Worlebury who have given generously to the benefit and thanked Nina May Payne who has set up a gofundme page, which is still open for donations.

Worlebury showcased their club, course and facilities at their Men’s Invitation Day, when the top three teams all scored 45 points.

The winners on countback were Kevin Fudge and Nigel Blannin (Burnham & Berrow), ahead of runners-up David Treleaven and Greg Kemp (Mendip Spring) and third-placed Chris Wiseman and Jonathan White (Burnham & Berrow).

Nearest the pins were won by Gareth Hawkes (2nd) and Colin Davis (12th), with Bryan Lindsay (Cumberwell Park) recording the longest drive on the 18th.

Ably led be captain Keri Allchurch, the seniors sit at the top of the Seniors Avalon League North Division with 68 points, having notched another win at Tall Pines 3½-1½.

Steve Taylor and David Treleaven trenched their opposition 6&5 and there were wins for the pairings of Paul Wheeler and Kev Marshall and Allchurch and Dan O’Connor.