Worlebury Golf Club's Ladies Invitation Day proves great success

Worlebury GC Ladies welcomed lady golfers from the surrounding area for their 2022 Ladies Invitation Day.

And although it was windy and overcast, 18 teams of invited friends made from other clubs over time made the day a great success.

The event was played in the fourball betterball Stableford format, where one score from two counted, and finishing third were Julie Stafford and Alysia Rees (Burnham & Berrow) with a score of 39 points.

Runners-up on countback where Pauline Smith and Sandra Ford (Long Sutton) who also made a birdie on the second hole, while the winners of the competition with an excellent 40 points were Helen Clarke and Sally Dawkins (Clevedon) who also had a birdie on the long par three 16th.

This year’s club Charity Day in support of Clevedon-based Springboard Opportunity Group, who provide a safe and secure place where children with disabilities are able to learn and flourish and where different isn’t different and additional needs are not an additional burden, saw 140 members from all sections of the club play in teams of four in a four-team Bowmaker.

The winning Ladies team included Angela Bagley, Louise Goodrum, Lynne Johnson and Helen Ball with 126 points and the winning men’s team was Peter Hill, Andrew Bacon, Alan Raggett and Kevin Nichols with 133 points.

Nearest the Pin on the 12th for Ladies was won by Pat Smith and for the men on the second it was Steve Cobern, with the club raising over £1,000 from the competition and various other activities on the day for the charity.

Sunday of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend was a very overcast day, with the threat of rain, but 20 mixed teams headed out to play one of Worlebury’s toughest competitions - the Gertrude Johnson foursomes Medal which is the test of all great partnerships.

In third place were Kevin Fudge and Pauline Smith with a nett 73, after one birdie, while second place went to Audrey Cowlin and Andrew Taylor with a nett 71, having birdied the ninth hole.

The overall winners, who played steadily throughout, were Martin Morgan and Kay Pollard with a nett 68.

The Avalon Royal B team continued their winning run, this time at home to Long Sutton, again winning 5–0.

There were notable wins for Adam Day and Gareth Little (5&3), Tony Danvers and Damon Smith (4&3) and team captain Tom Dancey and Darrion Ball (3&1).

Ryan Jones and Sean Richardson won on the 18th, as Craig Conway and Ollie Oldacre won two up to keep them top of table with 45.5 points.