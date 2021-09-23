Phillips and Collick sweep away the field in the Worlebury Men’s Awayday

Published: 9:00 AM September 23, 2021

Worlebury Golf Club held their annual men’s away day at Cotrell Park Golf Resort, just outside Cardiff, which provided an excellent challenge for golfers and superb amenities, before and after competition.

The weather was kind, scores were high, and an outstanding 46 points returned by Peter Phillips and Ray Collick won the trophy, with nearest the pins won by James Marshall on the Indoor Simulator with Allen Port, Dean Hooper, Paul McAdams and Gareth Hawkes winning on the course.

The longest drive was won by Ross Macnab with a monstrous drive on the 18th hole.

In Weston Week, where Weston and Worlebury Golf Clubs are host for a week-long series of opens on each other’s courses, Worlebury members put in some outstanding performances.

The team of Tom Dancey, Gareth Hawkes, Gary Marshall and James Marshall won the Open Bowmaker and Adam Day and Craig Conway won the 4BB and at the Open Bowmaker at Worlebury it was Worlebury members Peter Gilpin, Lee Grant, Andy Nicholls and Mike Nicholls with the best score on the day.

You may also want to watch:

Having won the Centenary Trophy in July, Dave Collard added the Commemoration Cup with an excellent nett seven under par 63, one ahead of David Astin and three clear of Alan Street in third place.

Collard belittled his handicap with a gross one-over-par 36 on the front nine that included two birdies and four pars and was the same on the back nine as he was gross level after the six holes.

However nerves, or the fact the last three holes at Worlebury are known to be card wreckers, saw a double bogey on the par three 16th and triple on the par four 17th make the long par four 18th even more daunting, but Collard held his nerve for a round of 63.

Astin was out in gross 38 on the front nine after a brace of birdies and was even steadier on the back nine carding six pars for a gross 38 and nett 63.

Street also belittled his handicap with a gross 43, nett one-under-par on the front nine and scored even better with a nett three-under-par 32 on the back nine for a round of 66.

In the last of the mixed honours board competitions, the Foursome Stableford, it was Andy Judkins and Sue Tarry who took the St Dunstans Cup with an excellent 45 points from Collick and playing partner Hazel Cox on 44.

In third spot was the husband-and-wife team of Clive and Patricia Smith with 43.