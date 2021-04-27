Hewletts claim Fred Crawford Trophy at Worlebury

Published: 1:00 PM April 27, 2021

The husband and wife team of club captain Graham and Sam Hewlett claimed the Fred Crawford Trophy at Worlebury on Sunday.

A very dry course and strong blustery wind made it tough for competitors in the betterball mixed pairs competition, but Graham (14 handicap) and Sam (19) combined for 21 points on the front nine and 25 on the back.

They claimed a birdie on the seventh hole and four pars going out, adding five more pars and another birdie on the difficult 18th.

The father-and-daughter team of Ken (3) and Lauren Hanson (14) finished second with 44 points.

Ken birdied the second and third holes, then had pars on five of the next six to help them score 22 on the front nine.

Junior Lauren added three pars before dad went on a three-hole birdie blitz for another 22 on the inward nine.

The husband-and-wife pairing of Clive (18) and Patricia Smith (25) finished third on 43 points, after an inconsistent start including three pars saw them reach the turn with 19, before catching fire on the way back for another 24.

A record field of 125 entered the long-standing RNLI Shield annual charity competition on Saturday, with David Astin (13) triumphant on countback with 39 points.

Astin had three double bogeys on the front nine, but birdied the third and seventh and steadied himself to play the back nine in three-under par for a gross 80.

Allen Port (18) was second after reaching the turn four-under par for 22 points, before a quadruple bogey on the 10th halted his momentum.

He recovered to add three more pars and finish two-under par, with Tim Barden (16) edged into third place.

Barden had six pars on the front nine to score 22 points and turn four-under par, but despite birdie at the 13th could not match that coming home.

Dan Winter (17) was fourth with 38 points, after a two-under par 68, while John Shaw (8) took fifth after an eagle two on the third hole.

The juniors held their H&H Alarms Trophy on the same day, with Ben Smart (26) claiming honours with 37 points.

Lauren Hanson (16) was second on 31 points, with Troy Young (11) another point back in third.