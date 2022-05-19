Worlebury junior Young crowned Somerset champion again

Worlebury's Troy Young was crowned Somerset U16 champion ahead of clubmate Ollie Tripp at Farrington Park.

The 10-handicapper led the way after the morning round with 79, as only four players shot a gross sub-80 score.

And Young added another 79 in the afternoon to make it back-to-back county titles after his U14 success in 2021, with 11-handicapper Tripp the runner-up after shooting 84 and 81.

Worlebury Ladies won their first match in Bristol & District Alliance League Division Two against Clevedon A by a 6-1 margin to earn 12 points.

And the senior Avalon team also got the season off to a great start with a 3-2 victory at Enmore, who are always tough to beat on their own course, to claim 11 points.

They had another away fixture for their second match and just missed out in a 3-2 defeat, earning six more valuable points.

In the first of two qualifying rounds for the Professional Trophy, club professional Royal Baker made it very difficult to qualify for the final after a one-under par 69.

Baker was four-under par as he reached the 16th tee, but as members know the final three holes are known to be the toughest finishing holes in the local area.

Only six players returned a nett score of 68 and below, with the top three all carding 67.

Ben Dancey won on countback ahead of Malcolm Summers, who had a bogey on the last, as Avalon captain Andy Taylor took third place.