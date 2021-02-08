Worlebury's Baker retains county captaincy

Published: 8:23 AM February 8, 2021

Worlebury head professional Roy Baker has retained the captaincy of Gloucester and Somerset PGA into the 2021 season after a COVID ravaged 2020 tenure at the helm.

The County Committee were unanimous in their support of adopting what has been a similar stance to that of many of the golf clubs across the two counties with the 2020 captain taking on a second year.

This was approved at the recent county AGM, held for the first time ever via a Zoom call, and at the Committee meeting that followed, Brean's Andrew March was voted back as chairman with Ed Goodwin (Cirencester) remaining as his vice-chairman for another year.

The same duo will continue to represent their respective counties at a Regional Level as they have done for many years now.

The subject of the current playing season was also covered in that committee meeting and it was agreed that the current Total Triumph Order of Merit standings should be frozen until such time as the professionals can take to the course once again.

As with everything in the current climate a degree of uncertainty hangs over when that might be, but it was agreed that should the rest of 2020/21 winter season pass without any more competitive action taking place, the current points totals will carry forward for the whole of the 2021/22 winter campaign.

The leader after four completed events is defending champion Goodwin, who holds a 23-point lead over Kevin Pitts (Woodspring) with March currently in third spot.

All being well this Order of Merit will now end in late Spring of 2020 after the conclusion of the 2022 Total Triumph Strokeplay Championship.

The two Counties are indebted to the ongoing loyal support of Neil Mossman of Total Triumph and his generous sponsorship in these very difficult times.

Mossman has agreed to continue this agreement for Gloucester and Somerset PGA events through into next winter and if it is the case that the weekly Medals have been completed for this part of 2021, it has been agreed that every effort will be made to try to hold a 2021 version of Total Triumph Strokeplay Championship at some point before next September.

Once a date and venue for this has been agreed it will be shared amongst the professionals.