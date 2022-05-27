Five-star display sees Worlebury Royals A record fifth successive win

Worlebury Royals A captain Terry Santo led the team to a fifth successive Avalon League win as they beat local rivals Weston B 5-0.

And the latest victory cemented their position at the top of Division Four, some 22.5 points clear of nearest rivals Wells.

Santo has been delighted with the team’s performance this year, and paid tribute to the members who have not played every match but have been ready to step up and perform when needed.

Worlebury are also very grateful to Briggs Equipment and FCC for sponsoring the team this year and providing them with their 2022 outfits.

Avalon B captain Tom Dancey reported a good start to the season after winning their first two home matches 4.5-0.5 against Tall Pines B and Burnham & Berrow Channel.

However, away results have not been quite as impressive, losing their first match 4-1 to Mendip Spring C, before they bounced back to draw 2.5-2.5 with Long Sutton D.

This means Worlebury are in good shape in Division Eight, lying second to local rivals Mendip Spring C.

Avalon captain Santo made the headlines with a with a hole-in-one at the 135-yard second hole in the May medal.

The ace helped him return a six-under-par 64 but, in excellent conditions and with the course looking fantastic, his score was only good enough for the runners-up spot in Division One.

However, Santo must have been delighted by the form of Richard Exon, one of his Avalon team members, who returned a nett 63 to take top spot.

The Royals made it clean sweep of the top-three placings in Division One with Gareth Hawkes third with a nett 68.

The best round of the day was by Division Two winner Garry Marshall whose nett 62 included four birdies and an eagle and left him one clear of runner-up Andy Chan with Paul Gadsden in third place with nett 65.

In Division Three the top three players returned nett 68, with John Flannagan taking the win on countback from Robert Newson as Chris Bungay finished third.

In Division Four the clear winner by six shots was Tom Weston with a nett 64, with Tony Frost runner-up after a nett 70 and Ian Robinson (nett 72) third.