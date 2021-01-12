Worlebury seniors celebrate competition successes

Published: 4:00 PM January 12, 2021

Worlebury Golf Club's seniors have been determined to complete as many of their annual competitions as was possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

And it was fitting that, prior to the third national lockdown, retiring secretary Robert Rogers presented the trophies after 16 years of service.

The organisational skills and steadying hand of Rogers will be sorely missed at the club, where he has held most of the major posts including club captain and club president, as well as seniors captain.

In the Bill Enyon Cup, the top three all carded nett rounds of 69, with John Wright taking the title ahead of club president Kerry Allchurch and Steve Taylor.

Wright had a two on the second hold, birdied the fifth and made par at the ninth to reach the turn in gross 39 and played the first six holes of the back nine in level par after another birdie at the 12th.

He signed for a gross 77 to pip Allchurch, who had four pars on the outward nine, as well as a birdie on the ninth, then played very steady on the way home but could not manage another birdie to match Wright, who added to his Centenary Trophy success.

Taylor had a double bogey on the first but reached the turn in gross 38 (nett 32), before finding the back nine tougher to come home with a nett 37.

The next four players all finished on 70, with vice-captain Barry Saunders taking fourth on countback ahead of John Mayer.

Seniors captain Rob Spence added the Sayer Shield to his club championship success from earlier in the campaign.