Ton-up Clements leads way for Wrington

Published: 10:23 AM May 18, 2021

Mike Clements scored an unbeaten century for Wrington against Hallen - Credit: Mike Clements

Wrington bounced back from their four-run loss to Portishead to beat Hallen in a rain-affected contest on Saturday.

Both teams braved the wind and showers to produce an entertaining game until a heavy storm ended play early.

Wrington's 217-8 from 40 overs was built around an unbeaten 116 from Mike Clements, with Dan McMullen, Andy Robinson and Jordi Lovatt providing impetus in the middle order.

Brian Pollard took four wickets, with Stu Masters (2-34) giving support, but Hallen were on the back foot early in reply as Lovatt and Isaac Hale opened the bowling.

A catch and smart stumping by Peter Rudge saw Hallen slip to 36-2, with Josh Mills and Dougie Ford keeping up the pressure with tidy spells.

Batting hero Clements let Hallen back into the match with an untidy spell, though, and it took a fine catch from Henry Robinson on the boundary to dismiss Richard Grinter and make it 122-4 in the 26th over when the heavens opened.