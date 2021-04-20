Wrington Redhill edged out by Clutton in six-goal thriller

Published: 5:00 PM April 20, 2021

Wrington Redhill returned to action with a 4-2 defeat against Clutton in a six-goal thriller at the Recreational Ground.

With the regular league season having been permanently suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns over the past year, the Somerset League, with backing from member clubs, decided to introduce a Cup competition to provide teams with competitive football.

The early games are being played on a mini league basis with Wrington placed in a tough group with Premier Division sides Mendip Boardwalk, Clutton and fellow Division One high-flyers Winscombe.

After an enforced break of three and a half months Wrington entertained Clutton, who had lost just one game prior to the curtailment of the league programme.

And the hosts started brightly, playing some attractive passing football which saw an early shot from Ethan Williams going wide of goal.

A throw-in by Ryan Pugh to Ethan Johnson was passed on to Ollie Clements who saw his shot go just wide.

Then, almost against the run of play the visitors found themselves ahead when a mix-up between goalkeeper and defence allowed the ball to reach Adam Holcombe on the left and his cross shot slid in just inside the far post.

Player-manager Leigh White’s side continued to press and were rewarded with an equaliser as some good exchanges between Sam Parkinson and Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi fed Williams, whose unstoppable strike left the goalkeeper no chance.

It looked like Wrington Redhill were going to take the lead when a free-kick by Ferguson-Obamwonyi met by the head of Dan Ferguson at the far post but went agonisingly wide.

The game then changed in strange fashion on the half-hour mark as Ryan Pugh went off with a facial injury, which saw him later seek hospital treatment, and Rory Thomas was stretchered off following a challenge with Clutton captain Harry Wansley.

Play was delayed for several minutes and when the game resumed the hosts could not find their rhythm and were lucky not to concede further before half time with efforts from Rory Price, Alex Price and Sam Krug all off target.

The second half started badly, though, as Matt Hill parried a shot from Max James behind for a corner, taken by Price and headed in by Zach Evans for a 2-1 lead.

Some poor defending allowed Clutton to score again with both goals from breakaways resulting in Ben Corfield and Momo Sanneh increasing the lead to 4-1.

In the dying minutes Ferguson-Obamwonyi was brought down in the penalty area and Ollie Clements stepped up to fire the spot-kick past Pope for a Wrington consolation.