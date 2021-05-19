Wrington Redhill end season with defeat at Mendip Broadwalk

Published: 1:00 PM May 19, 2021

George Fake played a massive part in Wrington Redhill's first goal after his effort towards goal won a corner which Oliver Sharp scored from. - Credit: Wrington Redhill FC

Wrington Redhill fell to defeat in their Somerset League Senior Cup match as another Covid-19 interrupted season came to an end at Mendip Broadwalk.

Despite not clinching victory in any of the group games, it was certainly a beneficial competition for the continued development of Leigh White’s emerging young team.

Their introduction to senior football has been invaluable experience and expectations are high for next campaign.

The group winners took the lead on 10 minutes when failure to clear the ball from a crowded penalty box resulted in Ryan Nicholls hooking the ball into the net.

The lead was shortlived, though, as George Fake’s strike was pushed away for a corner and from Dan Ferguson’s delivery up popped Oliver Sharp to squeeze the ball home.

White was again solid at the back and Chris Bradley alongside him was also in the thick of the action when Mendip foraged forward.

Ethan Johnson and Rory Thomas linked up well on the left looking to feed Fake and Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi, who caused panic in the home side whenever he had the ball, as much as possible.

Without doubt James Williams was the busiest of the two goalkeepers although he was unable to prevent two more goals in the first half.

Goals came from Westley Hawkins with a fierce drive and from a free-kick partially cleared as Dylan Whittle was first to react and slotted the ball past Williams for a 3-1 lead.

Just before the interval a great run by Ferguson-Obamwonyi again had the hosts on the back foot and his pass found Fake who shot at goal was mopped up by Sharp to avert the danger.

With Thomas struggling, he was replaced for the second half by Ryan Pugh, himself returning to action following injury.

He was soon in action and a pinpoint free-kick taken by Sam Parkinson allowed Pugh to head the ball past Sharp to deservedly reduce the deficit.

Williams then pulled off a super save to deny Hawkins another goal, although he did complete his brace when striking home a cross into the penalty area.

The visitors came come to scoring again when Ferguson-Obamwonyi unleashed a strong diving header towards the top left corner which Sharp excelled in palming away to safety as the game ended 4-2 in favour of the hosts.