Wrington Redhill and Uphill Castle play out goalless draw

Wrington Redhill and Uphill Castle held each other to a goalless draw with both sides tested by heavy pitch conditions but were still able to put on an brilliant pre-festive match for those in attendance on Saturday.

It was amazing that the game produced no goals with both sides coming into the contest in good form. Uphill had enjoyed a recent run of results and scored 17 goals in their last two games while the Redskins had beaten league leaders Minehead, the week before.

Redhill duo Cory Thomas-Barker and Ollie Clements were injury casualties from Minehead with Matt Walsh and Joe Creese replacing the pair and Jack Hutchings returned to lead the attack.

Right from the start the visitors continued their form exerting pressure and showing their intent on seeking a positive result with attractive attacking football.

In a dominant first-half the front three of Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi, Joe Creese and Hutchings were constantly causing problems for the home side’s defence but were unable to find the elusive goal with hosts goalkeeper Ryan Scott and his back line blocking out goal bound efforts on a regular basis.

At the heart of midfield Sam Parkinson, Josh Pitt, and Leigh White were in complete control and Rory Thomas made good link up play with Creese on the left.

Redhill goalkeeper James Williams was never really troubled with protection from his fellow defenders Dan Ferguson, Ethan Johnson and Matt Walsh being solid when needed to be.

In particular Walsh had a very impressive game and was eventually awarded the Player of the Match for the visitors.

After the break, Redhill continued where they had left off well on top and Hutchings appeared to have taken the lead when his effort was agonisingly approaching the goal line only for a last-ditch clearance off the line kept Uphill in the game.

As the half continued changes were made to inject fresh impetus with the introduction of Jordon Bonner, George Fake and Ethan Williams to press for a winning goal.

Indeed, it was Williams who had the best chance but again his effort was denied. Uphill to made changes and gradually worked their way back in the game although Williams in goal was not really tested as both sides settled for a draw.