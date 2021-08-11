Wrington Redhill end pre-season with come from behind victory at Worle

Published: 9:00 AM August 11, 2021

Wrington Redhill completed their pre-season preparations after coming from behind to beat Worle 2-1.

Leigh White’s young team kept up the swift passing game that he hopes will be their trademark for the season ahead.

Although having very much of the possession, a combination of excellent saves by the home keeper, the woodwork and a couple of wayward attempts at goal, it was Worle who took the lead from their first decisive move through Chris Taylor as James Williams could not keep his effort out.

However, an equaliser came before the break when George Fake's deceptive first touch bamboozled his marker giving him space to crash his shot in off the post.

A number of changes were made for the second half including a new defensive line-up, but Wrington were rewarded with a goal from Chris Bradley making a foray into the box and firing the ball across the keeper and into the net.

It was by no means a one-sided affair and Williams, although the less busy of the custodians, dealt confidently when called into action.

Player-manager White said: "I have been very pleased with our preparations with training sessions and all friendly fixtures having been competitive and an indication of where we are and how we will be able to cope with the league this year.

"I see us as a side capable of competing at the top end of the table. We have put together a young talented group of players whose abilities are unquestionable.

"With my assistants Mark Brown and Sam Clements, we will continue to encourage them to express their talents and impart our collective experience in game management. There are also wise heads in the squad, and I will be involving all the players during the season which hopefully this time round will not be interrupted as the previous two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Uhlsport Somerset League Division One season starts with Wrington travelling to take on Yatton & Cleeve at the Hangstones Ground on Tuesday August 17 (6.30pm).

This will be followed by a five away fixtures due to the Recreational Ground not available until the cricket season ends next month, until the Redskins host their first match of the season on September 11 against Middlezoy Rovers Reserves.

Wrington Redhill Reserves are still seeking a new manager to take the helm and anyone interested should contact club secretary John Clements on 07918 192544 for initial discussions.