Wrington Redhill come out on top in eight-goal thriller with Clutton

Published: 5:00 PM July 27, 2021

Wrington Redhill's Corey Thomas-Barker receives his Man of the Match award from Dan Ferguson. - Credit: Wrington Redhill

Wrington Redhill got off to a cracking start in their second pre-season game against Somerset League Premier Division side Clutton.

The first half was full of flowing, slick passing movements with mobility off the ball reflecting the hard work on the training ground.

In the opening quarter Chris Bradley was in dominant mood from defence urging the team on, with the very capable Dan Ferguson alongside him, which allowed full-backs Ryan Pugh and Si Hewish to get forward and link well with the midfield.

And Bradley opened the scoring when a corner bobbled past everyone and the defender crashed it in at the far post.

With Leigh White and Mark Brown away, it was left to Sam Clements to take charge and he was delighted with his side taking the lead.

The dynamic of the performance was coming from the inter passing between Sam Parkinson, Corey Thomas-Barker and Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi and the anchor of Ollie Clements.

The visitors were conceding several free-kicks in seeking to thwart the continuous attacking moves and it was no surprise that another goal came from such an infringement.

Man of the match Thomas-Barker stepped up and scored with a pinpoint shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

He repeated the feat soon after from a wider angle on the right of the penalty area into the top corner.

And Ethan Williams was rewarded with a tap in as forward partner George Fake was making his presence known.

Despite regular drinks breaks to keep hydration levels up the heat still played a major part and fatigue set in as the game wore on, but the focus was on continuing to take the game to the opposition.

The visitors scored both sides of the break as keeper James Williams had little chance to keep the efforts out but was generally assured in his command of the area.

Joe Creese and Matt Walsh entered the match and made their contributions to the overall performance.

Wrington Redhill’s fifth goal came from Creese who broke free on the left and cut inside to slot his shot round the advancing goalkeeper and inside the far post.

Although another late goal was conceded this was a match dominated by the hosts with a final scoreline of 5-3 capping a very entertaining afternoon in the sun.