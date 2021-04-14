Wrington Redhill hit Wedmore for four to secure back-to-back wins

Published: 2:57 PM April 14, 2021

Wrington Redhill from the back - left to right Dan Burnett, Simon Lee, Nick Tucker, Callum Briggs, Jonny Marsh, Dean Rix, Chris 'dutch' Holland, James Williams, Louis Rouvais, Tommy Johnson, Mike Clements, Jon Flynn Front Josh Mills, Max Brean, Fin Taplin, Rory Thomas, Paul Burnett, Joe Moore. - Credit: Wrington Redhill FC

Wrington Redhill Reserves produced their best display of the year to beat a good Winscombe A side 4-1 on Tuesday evening, with a performance that will please coach Dan Burnett in their latest Weston & District league Division Two encounter.

The passing and movement, which saw Tommy Johnson and Lloyd Richardson running off Louis Rouvais, was just as pleasing as with a lead established, there was plenty of strong challenges from Paul Burnett, Callum Briggs and Tom Cleeves.

With captain Chris Holland, Joe Moore and Rory Thomas displaying endless energy, it was almost the perfect team performance.

The first 10 minutes saw both teams evenly matched with Winscombe putting out a good young side but with a blend of experience with Tim Stones, James Deacon and Simon Willis.

Despite creating the first chances of the match they struggled to get past James Williams in the Wrington goal.

However, Wrington’s movement up front was causing problems, with Johnson at the top of his game and a one-two with Rouvais saw Moore slip through a perfect pass for Johnson to open the scoring.

Richardson added speed and skill on the left and it was his turn to set up Rouvais for the second as he rifled home with his left foot.

But, a brave Winscombe response saw them very much in the game and Jay Fewings won a penalty when he was held in the box.

Stones will have been disappointed with his connection as Williams made a solid save to beat away his spot-kick.

Not to be denied Fewings took matters into his own hands and, cutting in from the left, fired home to put the match back into the balance.

However, just before half-time a neat passing move between Johnson and Rouvais once again saw Johnson race clear to restore a two-goal lead to take into the break.

The visitors started the second half looking to use the slope and pushed four attackers forward, while Wrington strengthened their defence by bringing on Nick Tucker.

However, the game was virtually settled when Rouvais battled his way through several challenges to poke home his second goal.

To their credit Winscombe never gave up and it took some stout defending to keep them at bay with bookings for Burnett, Briggs and Tucker to maintain their three-goal lead.

The pace of the game inevitably dropped, but there was just time for Jackson Cook to replace Rouvais and show glimpses of his undoubted potential.

This Saturday sees a round of double-header fixtures, with each half lasting 30 minutes before there will be a minute's silence at 3pm for HRH Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, as his funeral takes place at Windsor following his death at the age of 99.

The second game in double-headers will begin around 3.30pm, while single matches will kick-off at 3.05pm.

Wrington Redhill travel to Banwell Reserves with a huge six points at stake, which could shake up the league considerably.