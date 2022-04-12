Wrington Redhill battle to draw with Winscombe before beating Brislington

Wrington Redhill continued their good run with four points from their two games last week after a 1-1 draw with Winscombe last Tuesday and 2-1 win over Brislington on Saturday.

The fixture with Winscombe is always a tight affair and this one was no different with both sets of players fully up for the challenge.

Both teams had their good spells although there were few real scoring chances created. The contrast in styles was evident as the home side’s danger came from set-pieces whereas Wrington’s open play movements were seeking to create openings.

The Redskins took the lead in the second half after starting quicker and stringing some passes together with George Fake and Jack Hutchings getting more service.

Josh Pitts was his usual busy self and jinked his way past his marker and goalkeeper Daniel Bullock and fired just inside the upright.

There was some confusion at first as the ball had struck the boundary fencing which is very close to the back of goal net and rebounded out with some mistakenly thinking the strike had hit the post.

After consultation, the referee was satisfied the ball had crossed the line and rebounded back so the goal stood and the hosts were ahead.

However, Winscombe levelled when a free-kick was headed by Ernest Gorka past James Williams and a draw was a fair result overall.

A breezy day and bobbly pitch meant Saturday's match was never going to be a classic against a Brislington team who had been bottom of the league all season.

Redhill opened the scoring after spreading the ball wide to Pitt whose first-time cross found Cory Thomas-Barker to control and smash the roof of the net for a 1-0 half-time lead.

The second half continued with the home side in control and they doubled their lead when Jordon Bonner, who had replaced Ryan Pugh on the left during the break, saw his cross find Fake and he nodded the ball square to Sam Parkinson to place it neatly into the bottom corner.

The visitors got back into the game with five minutes to go when a good passing move involving Mitchell Taylor and Ashley Little found Macey Veale who lobbed the ball over Williams to make it 2-1.

But the Redkskins held on for the win to make it three games unbeaten.