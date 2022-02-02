Wrington Redhill secure comfortable win over Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves
- Credit: Bob Bowen
Wrington Redhill eased past Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves with a thumping 4-0 win on Saturday (January 29).
More changes due to injuries saw Jordon Bonner in at left-back for Rory Thomas and the fit again Ethan Williams restored to the bench.
Back at home for the first time this year Redhill conquered the windy conditions and after a fairly even 10 minutes the Redskins almost took the lead when Jack Hutchings made a yard of room for himself before pulling his shot just wide.
The opener came when the lively Joe Creese played a one two with Cory Thomas Barker which put him through to shoot past Brad Price in goal for the visitors.
The Stags had good spells of possession but never looked like they were going to create much with the home team defence well marshalled by Ferguson and Johnson.
The second goal came when George Fake took a quick throw to Thomas Barker who laid a clever ball in to Hutchings who slotted it past Price into the bottom corner.
The home supporters were soon celebrating again when it looked as though Hutchings had scored a third but his shot rebounded off the post into the arms of Price. N
Most Read
- 1 Bus interchange opening delayed after final safety checks
- 2 Pedestrian - in her twenties - killed in late-night incident on M5
- 3 Date set for charity superstore's grand opening
- 4 Work starting on landmark Weston venue restoration
- 5 Luke Stillwell in court over incident at house in West Wick
- 6 Appeal to trace missing man from Weston
- 7 Trail of 'touching tributes' to Liam Shepherd around North Somerset
- 8 Man in his 60s left with 'spinal injuries' after attack at BUS STOP in Weston
- 9 Bid to convert landmark chip shop into house submitted
- 10 Luxury North Somerset hotel CLOSING DOWN due to Covid-19
The visitors then thought they’d scored right on half time when a thunderous strike from Aaron Blakemore hit the bar bounced on the line and was bundled over by Matt Pilgrim who was flagged offside.
Redhill made it three in the second-half when Joe Creese raced onto a through ball from Ollie Clements just getting to it before keeper Price. Having rounded him he raced on into the box and rolled the ball into the empty net.
The match was finished off when Cory Thomas Barker’s free-kick from 25-yards-out flew into the top corner beating the flailing Price.
Leigh White's side return to action this Saturday at Saltford at 2:30pm.