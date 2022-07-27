Wrington Redhill overcome Banwell in latest pre-season friendly

Wrington Redhill continued their pre-season preparations with a 3-1 win against Banwell on Saturday.

Goals from Travis Turner, Dan Ferguson and Jack Hutchings were the difference between the Redskins and the Riverside Stadium-based outfit, who gave a very good account of themselves and, on this showing, will be challenging at the top of Uhlsport Somerset League Division Two West.

New signings Turner and Ayrton Phillips continue to impress with most of last season’s squad back together.

With further friendlies against Clevedon Town, Hutton and Worle to come, manager Leigh White expects to have his squad ready to push on from last season's sixth place finish.

“We are hoping for good things from a new look reserve team this season,” he said.

“A, new management team of Nathan Royce ably assisted by Chris Curtis brings a fresh approach and a very welcome number of new faces to the club.

“They have a vigorous set of friendlies planned and expect to hit the ground running when their season starts.

“The lads have been working hard in pre-season, with a couple of new signings added to the squad from last season.

“We are feeling very positive to push on and improve on our sixth place finish from last year this season.”