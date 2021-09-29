News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Wrington Redhill ease to comfortable win at Middlezoy Rovers Reserves

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:59 AM September 29, 2021   
Wrington Redhill's James Williams.

Wrington Redhill's goalkeeper James Williams kept a cleansheet in the Redskins win at Middlezoy Rovers Reserves. - Credit: Wrington Redhill

Wrington Redhill returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Middlezoy Rovers Reserves on Saturday.

The Redskins were edged out in a 10 goal thriller against Burnham United last time and welcomed back several players to strengthen their squad and it showed with a very dominant performance.

Early on a Leigh White, Jack Hutchings and George Fake combination saw the latter's attempt smothered by keeper Rich Scott who was in for a very busy afternoon

Dan Ferguson had a goal that was disallowed for a dubious offside decision before the visitors made the breakthrough in the 15th minute.

Ollie Clements picked up a loose ball in midfield, made ground and played the ball to Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi who squared it back into player of the match Clements’ path. He crisply fired the ball past Scott giving him no chance to react.

Just before half time Wrington doubled their lead when Cory Thomas-Barker was fed through and he finished by sliding the ball under Scott for a 2-0 lead. 

A few moments prior to the second goal James Williams had to push a shot come cross over the crossbar but generally he wasn't really tested.

But the damage was done and Wrington's three points saw the side return to the top of the Division One  of the Somerset County League.

