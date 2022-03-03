Wrington Redhill complete hat-trick of wins after easing past Saltford

Wrington Redhill eased to their third successive win after beating Saltford 3-0 at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.

The Redkins took the lead after Jordan Bonner pounced on a loose ball and fed Cory Thomas-Barker on the left touchline.

Thomas-Barker's cross into the penalty area was superbly headed home by the advancing Joe Creese from six yards, giving keeper George Denley no chance.

The hosts made it two after the break when Hutchings slotted a ball into the path of George Fake who clinically found the net, drilling his shot past Denley.

Jack Hutchings got a deserved goal from the penalty spot after a defender handled the ball inside the box to move Redhill up to fifth place in the Somerset League Division One table.

"We have some tough and important fixtures over the next few weeks and will need to utilise the whole squad of players and overcome a few injuries we have picked up," said player/manager Leigh White.

"Fortunately, I have players able to step up when needed and with Mark Brown and Sam Clements management support we are happy with our progress so far this season."

Redhill return to action this Saturday when they welcome Winscombe to the Recreation Ground at 3pm.