Wrington Redhill complete hat-trick of wins after easing past Saltford
- Credit: Bob Bowen
Wrington Redhill eased to their third successive win after beating Saltford 3-0 at the Recreation Ground on Saturday.
The Redkins took the lead after Jordan Bonner pounced on a loose ball and fed Cory Thomas-Barker on the left touchline.
Thomas-Barker's cross into the penalty area was superbly headed home by the advancing Joe Creese from six yards, giving keeper George Denley no chance.
The hosts made it two after the break when Hutchings slotted a ball into the path of George Fake who clinically found the net, drilling his shot past Denley.
Jack Hutchings got a deserved goal from the penalty spot after a defender handled the ball inside the box to move Redhill up to fifth place in the Somerset League Division One table.
"We have some tough and important fixtures over the next few weeks and will need to utilise the whole squad of players and overcome a few injuries we have picked up," said player/manager Leigh White.
"Fortunately, I have players able to step up when needed and with Mark Brown and Sam Clements management support we are happy with our progress so far this season."
Most Read
- 1 'Do not approach' missing Weston man, say police
- 2 How to support Ukraine from Weston
- 3 Man injured after fight in Weston supermarket car park
- 4 Man admits dealing cannabis, cocaine and heroin in Weston
- 5 Weston Carnival to return in November - but it needs YOUR help
- 6 Defibrillator stolen from Worle - and another damaged
- 7 Weston man sentenced to 18 years for sexual offences against children
- 8 Air ambulance called to M5 crash between Weston and Burnham
- 9 Survey: Tell us how you feel about the end of Covid measures
- 10 Plan for 49 new homes in village submitted
Redhill return to action this Saturday when they welcome Winscombe to the Recreation Ground at 3pm.