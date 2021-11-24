Wrington Redhill edged out in five-goal thriller with Wells City Reserves

Jack Hutchings goal put Wrington Redhill in front for the first and only time before Wells City Reserves hit back to win 3-2. - Credit: John Clements

Wrington Redhill fell the wrong end of a five-goal thriller to Wells City Reserves in an excellent of football on Saturday.

The Redskins started on the front foot taking the game to their visitors with George Fake missing two chances, which became costly.

A swift counterattack led to a defensive mishap letting in Kieran Padfield to thread the ball past James Williams for the opening goal.

The lead was short lived as Ollie Clements made no mistake from the spot, firing high into the right side of the net leaving goalkeeper Harrison Veale no chance of saving.

Midway through the second period Leigh White’s side took the lead for the first time.

Jack Hutchings was quick to react to a loose ball and with only Veale to beat he bent the ball round him for a 2-1 lead.

From a corner Wells drew level when defender Ryan Crowther rose for a free header which eluded Williams.

And With the game seemed to be heading for a draw, Wells, with virtually the last kick of the match, grabbed the winner through James Bayliss, who stabbed home for the winning goal.