Wrington Redhill edged out in 10-goal thriller by Burnham United

Published: 5:00 PM September 22, 2021

Jack Hutchings now has five goals in three games for Wrington Redill after his double against Burnham United. - Credit: John Clements

Wringon Redhill and Burnham United played out a 10-goal thriller which saw the Redskins narrowly edged out 6-4 in an exhilarating and strange game at the Recreation Ground.

Despite the hosts lacking a number of key players no one could have forecast the outcome at half time with the visitors taking a 1-0 lead into the break.

Most of the play had been in Wrington Redhill’s favour and early on, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi had his free-kick pushed over the bar by Burnham’s goalkeeper Ryan Webb before Dan Ferguson’s effort from yet another corner was cleared off the line.

However, despite all their pressure it was Burnham who opened the scoring after 30 minutes.

A great goal saving block tackle by player/manager Leigh White ballooned up in the air and was met with a strike that crashed against the crossbar and fell to Curtis Bradshaw who passed the ball into the net.

But Wrington fought back and were unlucky not to go into the break level when a long-range effort from Jack Hutchings went wide of a post and Ethan Williams fired over from a Si Hewish corner.

The players were welcomed back onto the pitch for the second half by a brief torrential downpour and no one was prepared for the feast of goals that followed.

A long ball out of defence was pounced upon from wide and Cameron Birch played it into the path of the advancing Curtis Bradshaw who calmly slotted past James Williams to double United's lead.

Now trying to force the game Wrington Redhill started to lose their discipline and shape and were punished by some rapid direct counter attacks resulting in Burnham scoring four more goals with Birch and Bradshaw grabbing their second goals as Jordan Costello and Josh Gracie also got in on the act.

However, Redhill contributed four goals with Hutchings' double, a great strike from Matt Walsh and Ferguson-Obamwonyi but Burnham secured a pulsating victory.

Sam Parkinson’s cool and assured performance in the middle of the field earned him the man of the match award for Redhill, who return to action at Middlezoy Rovers Reserves this Saturday.