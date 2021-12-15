Wrington Redhill end winless run with impressive Minehead victory

All smiles for Wrington Redhill as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill earned their first win in three Somerset County League Division One games after beating leaders Minehead 4-2 on Saturday.

The Redkins took the lead following delightful inter play between Josh Pitt and Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi on the edge of the box, which saw Pitt upended by Blues captain Stefan Phillips when he advanced into the area for a clear penalty.

Ollie Clements stepped up and dispatched the spot kick low to the Nat Leader's left giving him no chance to save.

So often after scoring Redhill seem to curtail their lead by conceding a goal and this happened again five minutes later.

With their only real attack of the first half a foul was adjudged to have been committed on Guy Burns as he advanced into the penalty area and another spot kick given and was scored by Phillips to level the scores.

Redhill restored their lead when player/manager Leigh White headed home into the net at the near post from a well delivered Sam Parkinson corner.

Shortly after there was a setback when the influential Cory Thomas-Barker’s game was ended by an injury to his ankle.

His replacement, Joe Creese, made an instant impact by playing an excellent ball to George Fake who finished well to take a well-deserved 3-1 half-time lead.

It was more of the same after the break with a dream start as Fake deftly lobbed the ball over the keeper for his brace to instantly increase the lead.

The work rate of White, Parkinson, and Pitt in the middle of the pitch was exemplary as the trio challenged every ball to stay on top of the game.

Chances continued, the best when Jack Hutchings on for his usual strike partner Fake broke loose in front of goal and out of character for him saw his effort go high and wide of Leader's goal.

As injuries were taking their toll Jordon Bonner replaced Rory Thomas as Minehead enjoyed their best spell in the final 15 minutes of the game.

And the visitors scored again through their top goalscorer Ben Aston when he netted from a free-kick to halve the depict shortly before the end.

But the Redskins defended resolutely with James Williams making two important saves and central defensive partnership of Dan Ferguson and Ethan Johnson in superb form.

But the day belonged to White's men as they picked up an impressive win ahead of visiting Uphill Castle in their last game before Christmas this Saturday at 2pm.