Wrington Redhill fall to first defeat of 2022 at Timsbury Athletic

Wrington Redhill fell to their first defeat of 2022 with a 3-0 loss at Timsbury Athletic on Saturday.

The opening 20 minutes were fairly evenly contested but it was Timsbury who created the first real chance when a cross from Tim Midgley was well met by Ellis Hancock but his firm header was well saved by James Williams who pushed it wide for a corner.

The visitors passing game with Sam Parkinson, Josh Pitt and manager Leigh White involved but it was the home team who took the lead when a cross from the left was met by Dominic Barresi’s diving header which found the bottom corner of the net.

Things got worse for the Redskins just before half-time when another deep cross from the right was headed clear but fell to Hancock whose first shot was blocked by White but when the ball rebounded to him he made no mistake and made it two nil at half-time.

The second half brought good spells of possession for the visitors with Cory Thomas-Barker, Rory Thomas and Josh Pitt working well down the left but not really creating too much.

Redhill were desperately trying to get a goal back to pressurise the hosts but it never quite came off.

Jack Hutchings put Pitt in on goal but his half hit shot beat advancing goalkeeper Ashton Tucker but was cleared off the line.

Soon after Ollie Clements rolled the ball into the path of Ethan Johnson but his shot flew just over.

With 15 minutes remaining Timsbury put the game beyond reach when Matthew Garner slid the ball through for Sean Derrick who smashed it past Williams from close range.

Redhill return to action this Saturday when they welcome Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves to the Recreation Ground.

Wrington Redhill: Williams, Clements, Ferguson, Johnson, Thomas (Bonner), Parkinson, White, (Walsh), Thomas Barker, Pitt, Fake, (Creese), Hutchings