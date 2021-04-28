Wrington Redhill fall to consecutive defeats against Mendip Broadwalk

Published: 9:00 AM April 28, 2021

Wrington Redhill fell to back-to-back defeats in the Somerset League's Senior Cup with a 2-0 defeat against Mendip Broadwalk.

The hosts made a number of changes for this fixture with Chris Bradley starting in the back line with Leigh White pushing into midfield and James Williams in goal for unavailable Matt Hill.

Cory Thomas-Barker made his debut and Rory Thomas replaced Ryan Pugh and George Fake both carrying injuries.

The visitors took the lead after only five minutes when Jordan Hughes met a corner and headed home from an unmarked position.

This early setback did not deter the hosts who went on to dominate the rest of the half as Thomas-Barker was unlucky to see a well-struck effort deflected away and an Ollie Clements free-kick was punched to safety by Oliver Sharp.

Excellent combination play from White, Sam Parkinson, Thomas-Barker and Thomas ended with Ethan Williams firing over the crossbar.

Thomas then crossed into the box and somehow Clements was unable to stab the ball home.

Tommy Milkins saw his shot fly over Williams' crossbar before Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi, who was causing all sorts of problems, saw his header cleared off the line by a frantic defence.

And as half-time approached it looked like Mendip had doubled their lead when the ball crossed the line but linesman Kieren White raised his flag.

Referee Thomas Shallcross conferred with him and agreed the ball had a final touch by a player in an offside position and chalked the goal off.

It was more of the same in the second half with both sides fully committed and Williams did well to keep a shot out with an outstretched foot.

Thomas-Barker played the ball to Ethan Johnson and his dangerous cross into the box was cleared for a corner as Mendip’s Jacob O’Donnell curled over the bar.

Thomas and Chris Holland came on for Matt Walsh and Parkinson, who later returned due to the rolling on and off substitutes rule in place of the tiring White.

Another effort went wide from Ferguson-Obamwonyi and an excellent run along the right touchline by Holland saw his cross come to nothing.

And it was game over when substitute Wesley Hawkins headed home from a cross to end Wrington’s hope of gaining what would have been a deserved point, before Parkinson was dismissed for a second yellow card.