News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Wrington Redhill fall to narrow defeat at Minehead

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM October 27, 2021   
Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi in action for Wrington Redhill against Minehead.

Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi in action for Wrington Redhill against Minehead. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill were defeated for the second time in just a few weeks by Minehead after Avril Cooke's side picked up a narrow 1-0 win on Saturday.

The Redskins started strongly with George Fake involved in three opportunities. First he headed a cross from Joe Creese over the bar, from a Sam Parkinson free kick his firm header was saved by Kyran Wilkins and from Ryan Pugh's pass his strike was wide of the left post.

But, unlike, the Somerset Premier and First Division Cup encounter there was only one goal in it and it went the way of the hosts.

A superb ball from Guy Burns to leading scorer Ben Aston was coolly slotted past James Williams as the half hour mark was approaching.

However, Wrington never gave up as the game entered its late stages player-manager Leigh White venturing forward again started causing more problems

You may also want to watch:

Ollie Clements free-kicks were inviting, one headed over by White, who then from another thread the ball to Jack Hutchings but an extra touch resulted in his effort blocked.

Another Clements free kick was just whiskers from connection by the advancing attackers and that elusive equaliser just would not come as Minehead picked up the victory.

Most Read

  1. 1 Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist has diner plans approved
  2. 2 High Court grants new inquest into death of baby boy
  3. 3 PICTURES: Princess Anne visits Weston-super-Mare
  1. 4 NHS calls for North Somerset residents to get Covid booster
  2. 5 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
  3. 6 Weston MP and mayor attend anniversary ball
  4. 7 Weston gymnast, 15, makes GB history
  5. 8 Primary school wins a second award for its focus on pupils’ mental wellbeing 
  6. 9 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
  7. 10 Pretty character cottage in rural village
Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An artist's impression of See Monster.

Tropicana

Large-scale offshore rig to be built at Weston's Tropicana next year as...

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Neville Coles and Dan Milford.

New principal appointed at academy

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Lady wearing face mask during coronavirus pandemic

North Somerset Council

North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest

Carrington Walker

person
Weston pub to be restored to 19th-century appearance

North Somerset Council

Weston pub to undergo renovations to restore 19th century look

Carrington Walker

person