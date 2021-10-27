Wrington Redhill fall to narrow defeat at Minehead

Published: 1:00 PM October 27, 2021

Wrington Redhill were defeated for the second time in just a few weeks by Minehead after Avril Cooke's side picked up a narrow 1-0 win on Saturday.

The Redskins started strongly with George Fake involved in three opportunities. First he headed a cross from Joe Creese over the bar, from a Sam Parkinson free kick his firm header was saved by Kyran Wilkins and from Ryan Pugh's pass his strike was wide of the left post.

But, unlike, the Somerset Premier and First Division Cup encounter there was only one goal in it and it went the way of the hosts.

A superb ball from Guy Burns to leading scorer Ben Aston was coolly slotted past James Williams as the half hour mark was approaching.

However, Wrington never gave up as the game entered its late stages player-manager Leigh White venturing forward again started causing more problems

You may also want to watch:

Ollie Clements free-kicks were inviting, one headed over by White, who then from another thread the ball to Jack Hutchings but an extra touch resulted in his effort blocked.

Another Clements free kick was just whiskers from connection by the advancing attackers and that elusive equaliser just would not come as Minehead picked up the victory.