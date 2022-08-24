Wrington Redhill left frustrated after Minehead defeat

Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi was once again dangerous for Wrington Redhill at Minehead. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill were left frustrated after a 2-1 defeat at Minehead on Saturday.

Due to the unavailability of their home ground, because of shared facilities with the cricket club, Redhill have to play early fixtures away.

They hoped to bounce back from last week’s 1-0 defeat at Westfield but their early season problems continued with a lack of players available due to holidays and injuries, resulting in a depleted squad for the long journey.

The game started brightly, with Redhill taking the game to their opponents and Ryan Pugh saw his well-struck long range effort fly just over the crossbar.

In-form Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi was again dangerous on the right and forced defenders into mistakes. On one occasion he slipped the ball to Ethan Williams and his shot was claimed by goalkeeper Kyran Wilkins.

The first 20 minutes was predominantly the visitors in control but a quick counter by Minehead from a corner saw Guy Burns sprint the length of the pitch and get the better of Matt Hill to fire into the net.

The second half saw Leigh White’s side determined to get back into the game.

Midfield duo Ollie Clements and Ayrton Phillips got on top allowing full-backs Chris Holland and Jordon Bonner to get forward more, but woes in front of goal continued with most shots directly at Wilkins.

A deserved equaliser came when a shot from Williams on the edge of the box crossed the line off the left post.

This spurred the team to press for another goal but White and Ethan Johnson were left a little exposed to Minehead counters at times.

And one such move against the run of play saw Ben Bartle get loose and put the hosts ahead again.

The visitors did not let their heads go down and Matt Walsh bundled the ball into the net in the last minute, but celebrations were cut rapidly short when the goal was not allowed due to an offside decision.

White said he couldn’t be disheartened but hoped more players would return at Steet this Saturday.

He said: “I can’t really be too disappointed at this early stage of the season but we do need to get players back in for next week and show a bit more commitment to the cause so points can be won and start to climb the league table.”