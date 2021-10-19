Wrington Redhill rue first half display in defeat to Welton Rovers Reserves

Published: 3:53 PM October 19, 2021

Wrington Redhill with their new kit sponsored by The Club at Cadbury House. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill conceded three first half goals as they fell to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season with a 3-1 loss against Welton Rovers Reserves last Saturday.

After last week's loss to Minehead in the County Senior Cup, the Redkins started the game well and in the opening minutes should have been leading by two goals.

The first opportunity came when the ball was switched from left to right across field in a move involving Jack Hutchings, Joe Creese and Ollie Clements with Si Hewish launching the ball goal wards which just went over the crossbar before Hutchings fired wide.

Then two goals were notched by the visitors, the first from a long ball punted over the defence and Jake Bird reacted quickly to fire past James Williams into the net.

A few minutes later a run at the defence offering only lacklustre challenging was breached again by Jed Benjamin and suddenly the hosts were in disarray.

It got worse as ten minutes before the break a free-kick was headed home by 16-year-old Danny Carpenter for his first goal in adult football to increase the lead further.

Just as the half was drawing to a close Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi got into the box and rifled past Billy Barter to reduce the deficit and end the period 3-1 in Welton’s favour.

Changes were made at half-time with Leigh White and George Fake replacing Hutchings and Creese.

Wrington began getting into the game more but inconsistent decisions by the referee was frustrating the players which led to three yellow cards issued to Hewish, Sam Parkinson and White, who was also sin binned for ten minutes.

There was also a controversial dismissal of Cory Thomas-Barker for alleged disputed remarks which did not help the team’s cause.

Kyle Norris struck a post for the visitors followed by Parkinson finding Ferguson-Obamwonyi and his strike to the far post was pushed away by Barter for a corner.

Late on Clements fired a free kick just wide of the left post and at the death Welton thought they had notched another goal when substitute Ryan Rudland headed in a corner, but this was overruled by an offside decision.

The game ended with a disappointing 3-1 defeat, but spirits remain high, and the team look forward to the long journey to Minehead next week looking to bounce back to their best form.