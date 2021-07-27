Wrington Redhill fight back three times to draw with Banwell

Published: 9:00 AM July 27, 2021

All smiles for Wrington Redhill's Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi as he poses for the camera. - Credit: Wrington Redhill

Wrington Redhill fought back three times to draw with Banwell in a very competitive and enjoyable game.

Both teams were able to utilise their playing squads in the build-up to the forthcoming league programme.

The Redskins started poorly in the first 15 minutes with the hosts pressing strongly and being quicker to the ball.

After this period, they got into their stride and served up some excellent free flowing, passing football between the penalty areas with dominant midfielders Sam Parkinson, Corey Thomas-Barker and Ollie Clements to the fore.

However, goals continued to be conceded and defensive work is still required to tighten up the area, but lots of chances are being created going forward and this was reflected in the final 3-3 scoreline.

Ethan Williams grabbed the first equaliser following good interchangeable passing and jinking in from the left before unleashing a right footed stunner into the corner of the net.

And Jack Hutchings continued his good form with a brace as his excellent quick feet saw him react from a strong tackle to end up one-on-one with the home keeper before he coolly slotted in.

Hutchings’ second goal came from the penalty spot after he had been brought down in the area. He confidently placed the ball to the right of the keeper to level the scores again.

There were other chances worthy of mention, including an early strike from distance from Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi and a Corey Thomas-Barker header from a corner that was cleared off the line.

Sam Parkinson struck the inside of a post and the ball spun and came back in play, while Rory Thomas delivered a superb cross into the box with Leigh White’s header crashing against the crossbar and Dan Ferguson blasting the rebound just over.

Numerous changes in the second half allowed the whole squad to get time on the field in more preparation for the season ahead.