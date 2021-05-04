Wrington Redhill draw a blank at Clutton

Published: 1:00 PM May 4, 2021

After a gruelling three games in seven days on their return to competitive football, injuries and suspensions meant Wrington Redhill were down to the bare bones as they were held to a goalless draw at Clutton.

In addition, Rory Thomas was delayed at work causing a last-minute change to the starting line-up. resulting in veteran Mark Brown being pressed into action instead of his usual role of assistant manager on the sidelines.

His cohort Sam Clements and club linesman Kieren White also donned kit should the need arise for any enforced substitutions.

James Williams remained in goal with a much-changed defensive quartet including a return to the first team for Callum Briggs, player-manager Leigh White dropping in beside captain Ethan Williams and Matt Walsh answering the call to prowl the left side.

Despite the changes, Wrington fought hard with Williams thwarting an early siege as the home side piled on the pressure from the start.

It was not long before the midfield trio of Dan Ferguson, Ollie Clements and Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi took control of the game and looked threatening with Joe Creese and Mark Brown supporting the attacking spearhead of forward Williams.

With the game at a stalemate at half time, Thomas replaced Brown who had played an important part for 45 minutes.

The game became more stretched out and Clutton had a player sin-binned but Wrington could not take advantage as several chances were missed to take the lead.

The best chances saw Thomas fire over the crossbar, Ferguson-Obamwonyi strike a post and Williams shoot straight at the home keeper.

With the last kick of the game Clutton failed with an excellent chance to clinch all three points which would have been harsh on Wrington.

Whilst disappointed the visitors did not to take all the points themselves White was pleased with a good performance from his team as everyone showed great grit and determination to go with their good passing game.