Wrington Redhill fall to heavy defeat against Somerton Town

All smiles for Wrington Redhill as they pose for the camera - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill conceded four goals for the second successive game after Somerton Town leapfrogged them into third with a 4-0 win on Bank Holiday Monday.

After falling to a 4-1 defeat at Wells City Reserves in their previous game, Wrington saw the Uhlsport Somerset League Division One's top scorer Jamie Brown make it 34 for the season when he fired a superb free-kick inside the far post with James Williams well beaten.

From the restart Wrington Redhill started strongly with more pace and movement and dominated play for 20 minutes but failed to convert two glorious chances which would have brought the home side right back into the game.

And that man Brown extended Somerton's lead against the run of play as a quick counter-attack saw him brought down in the penalty area and he got up and confidently fired home from the spot.

The hosts kept plugging away with a view to getting back into the game, but man of the match Brown completed his hat-trick with a run across the box and fired his shot just inside the far post.

This goal seemed to take the stuffing out of the Redskins, who lost some composure and in the dying minutes a poor defensive clearance fell to substitute Lewis Neenan who shot into an open goal for a 4-0 result in Somerton’s favour.

This was an all-round sub-par display but nonetheless not a bad reflection on a young team, many experiencing their first taste of senior football at county level.

The lessons learned from the game at this level will stand them in good stead for next season when the ambitions will be higher in competing for promotion after a number of years in decline.

Wrington Redhill end their season when they welcome local rivals Winscombe to the Recreation Ground tomorrow at 3pm.