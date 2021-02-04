Wrington Redhill introduce new veterans team and head straight into action

Published: 9:00 AM February 4, 2021

Wrington Redhill FC have been inundated with new members, both young and old, after they set up a new veterans team.

Wrington have applied to join the Legends League, which now has four divisions, and can’t wait for next season but are organising a series of friendlies in anticipation.

After several false starts, their first opponents were fellow Wringtonians and their 'Jumpers for Goal Posts' side before Christmas.

Phil Williams, Simon Lee and Danny McMullen all returned as the veterans fielded an impressive line-up but were without the services of Kevin Lillwell for an hour who forgot to put his clock back.

JFG had also lost stars in Tim Williams and Paul Streeter due to living a mile into a tier 4 area, but had plenty of stalwarts of their own like Mickey Edmunds, Rob Milne and Rod Holway.

You may also want to watch:

The deadlock was broken with a goal worthy of the occasion after a fluid passing movement released Lee, whose lay-off was curled perfectly into the top corner by Chris Morley, who was excellent throughout.

The game was still competitive with Mickey Edmunds prompting several good moves for JFG but Paul Faulkner and Zibi Balicki combined on the right before delivering a low cross which McMullen glanced into the far corner.

The visitors responded well with Manning releasing Dave Legg on their right and his perfect cross was volleyed in spectacularly at the far post by Stuart Baker.

Having worked so hard to get themselves back into the game, they were disappointed to give away two goals just before half-time.

Again Faulkner and Zibi linked up to feed McMullen who set up Nick Curtis and the fourth goal saw Lee race clear and, although going a little wide, beat the onrushing Ian Withers with a fine finish.

The second half saw Mike Loader installed at the heart of the JFG defence and there were a few changes in the Legends side, after losing Jon Flynn, with a muscle injury, and Jonny Marsh.

Brean’s curling shot pulled the score back to 4-2 and JFG continued to push forward but their promising attacks were broken up and the ball fell to Kevin Lillwall who released Dan McMullen with one long pass and he ran onto the ball and never looked like missing.

This took the wind out of JFG and clever use of their options, including introducing Dave Valle and Mark Scudamore, saw Lee score his second and McMullen complete a cultured hat-trick as the match drew to a close.