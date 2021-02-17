Wrington Redhill keep working on the club during third lockdown

Published: 5:00 PM February 17, 2021 Updated: 6:35 PM February 22, 2021

Wrington Redhill have been managing to find ways to keep the club going despite being in a third lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Clements and Nick Taplin have been working on The Recreation Ground and found a solution for flooding on the far side of the pitch.

Despite some drainage systems found going back to the 1950s and some new ones, it was found the main problem was an impenetrable clay base, so extra drainage is being installed and Wrington have made plans to increase their VertiDrain regime.

The club have also been informed they will be picking up DBS certificates.

Wrington Redhill's Simon Bull also helping out at The Recreational Ground. - Credit: Wrington Redhill FC

The hard work put in place by Simon Bull and Dan Burnett has resolved the question why they have gone so long without them and Welfare Officer Jordan Lovatt will be able to put procedures in place.

You may also want to watch:

Despite a lack of games and money coming through, Wrington have confirmed that despite income being down, there is nothing much to spend and they are continuing to receive donations from vice presidents, made up of ex-players, supporters and friends, where a lot of them pay a small amount monthly which all adds up to a very important part of their income.

Wrington Redhill working on their drainage system on The Recreational Ground. - Credit: Wrington Redhill FC

The club have also paid thanks to Sam Clements after he has introduced and administrated Last Man Standing, an app-based football competition that has become a fun part of their fundraising.

The popular competition is played by most of the players, as well as family and friends, and involves looking for a winning Premier League club each week.

Somebody usually wins £200 from each session, five or six times a season, and everyone is welcome to join and find out more information by contacting the club for the link.

Wrington have also shared news that the Parish Council have worked with the Sports & Social Club and a new lease has been agreed for their clubhouse. When things are back to normal, the club can start to offer hospitality to visiting teams.