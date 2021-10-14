News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Wrington Redhill knocked out of Somerset Premier and First Division Cup

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM October 14, 2021   
Wrington Redhill in their new kit sponsored by The Club at Cadbury House.

Wrington Redhill in their new kit sponsored by The Club at Cadbury House. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill were knocked out of the Somerset Premier and First Division Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Minehead at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.

The top two in the Uhlsport Somerset County League Division One produced an excellent cup tie.

The first half was pulsating and Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi terrorised Minehead's defenders and as early as the fifth minute was through on goal, but his effort thwarted by a last-ditch block.

On the counter the visitors’ skipper Stefan Phillips ventured forward. He fired across goal winning a corner which was safely defended away.

Next up was the lively Joe Creese. He was unfortunate to see his driving cross shot cleared for another Wrington Redhill corner.

You may also want to watch:

Against the run of play, Minehead forced a corner and a pinpoint accurate delivery by Callun Bamfield found the head of top scorer Ben Aston who powerfully nodded past James Williams to give Minehead the lead.

Creese and Ferguson-Obamwonyi caused all sorts of problems as Ollie Clements, Sam Parkinson and Cory Thomas-Barker took control of the midfield play. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Impressive house in a popular area of Weston
  2. 2 Man jailed for knife possession offence
  3. 3 Miracle plane crash survivor celebrates 104th birthday
  1. 4 Weston BID column: Walker & Ling owner Sam Walker
  2. 5 Village's community shop to relocate
  3. 6 Record-setting fundraiser from Weston to host last event this year
  4. 7 Storage firm expands with second premises
  5. 8 PICTURES: Man built award-winning bike while battling Covid for months
  6. 9 Meet the owners of Weston's only seafood restaurant
  7. 10 Council to educate kids to improve women's safety

Minehead’s keeper Kyran Wilkins was the busiest player at this time.

Parkinson fed Thomas-Barker and his fierce volley was tipped over by Wilkins. He then made another save as Ferguson-Obamwonyi was on another mazy run into the box.

It was the turn of Jack Hutchings shooting over the bar followed up with Milkins pulling off yet another saves.

The second half saw Minehead come out of the blocks quickly and Dan Ferguson, Ethan Johnson, with full backs Si Hewish and Ryan Pugh stood firm as three long range shots were wide and over the woodwork.

Pugh then got forward and his cross into the box was headed just wide by Thomas-Barker. After a good run forward Creese fed player of the match Ferguson-Obamwonyi, whose shot was again pushed away by Wilkins.

As the game approached the later stages the Redskins pushed forward, and player/manager Leigh White and George Fake and Matt Walsh came on as legs were tiring to add extra energy.

The elusive goal failed to materialise and as so often happens a late counterattack saw a close-range strike come lose from Williams grasp and Tiago Alipio Ferreira Covre pounced to score a second goal to clinch the game 2-0.

The sides meet again in two weeks’ time in a league fixture at Minehead and on this showing another fine encounter is on the cards. 

Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bypass route chosen

Banwell bypass route chosen

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
What blue plaques are in Weston?

North Somerset Council

New blue plaque unveiled in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Picture: Jackie Caven.

Grand Pier

Grand Pier to host firework show for first time in 18 months

Carrington Walker

person
Weston Beach Race. 

Gallery

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race returns to seafront

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon