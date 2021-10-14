Wrington Redhill knocked out of Somerset Premier and First Division Cup

Published: 9:00 AM October 14, 2021

Wrington Redhill in their new kit sponsored by The Club at Cadbury House. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill were knocked out of the Somerset Premier and First Division Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Minehead at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.

The top two in the Uhlsport Somerset County League Division One produced an excellent cup tie.

The first half was pulsating and Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi terrorised Minehead's defenders and as early as the fifth minute was through on goal, but his effort thwarted by a last-ditch block.

On the counter the visitors’ skipper Stefan Phillips ventured forward. He fired across goal winning a corner which was safely defended away.

Next up was the lively Joe Creese. He was unfortunate to see his driving cross shot cleared for another Wrington Redhill corner.

Against the run of play, Minehead forced a corner and a pinpoint accurate delivery by Callun Bamfield found the head of top scorer Ben Aston who powerfully nodded past James Williams to give Minehead the lead.

Creese and Ferguson-Obamwonyi caused all sorts of problems as Ollie Clements, Sam Parkinson and Cory Thomas-Barker took control of the midfield play.

Minehead’s keeper Kyran Wilkins was the busiest player at this time.

Parkinson fed Thomas-Barker and his fierce volley was tipped over by Wilkins. He then made another save as Ferguson-Obamwonyi was on another mazy run into the box.

It was the turn of Jack Hutchings shooting over the bar followed up with Milkins pulling off yet another saves.

The second half saw Minehead come out of the blocks quickly and Dan Ferguson, Ethan Johnson, with full backs Si Hewish and Ryan Pugh stood firm as three long range shots were wide and over the woodwork.

Pugh then got forward and his cross into the box was headed just wide by Thomas-Barker. After a good run forward Creese fed player of the match Ferguson-Obamwonyi, whose shot was again pushed away by Wilkins.

As the game approached the later stages the Redskins pushed forward, and player/manager Leigh White and George Fake and Matt Walsh came on as legs were tiring to add extra energy.

The elusive goal failed to materialise and as so often happens a late counterattack saw a close-range strike come lose from Williams grasp and Tiago Alipio Ferreira Covre pounced to score a second goal to clinch the game 2-0.

The sides meet again in two weeks’ time in a league fixture at Minehead and on this showing another fine encounter is on the cards.