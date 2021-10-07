Wrington Redhill progress in County Senior Cup after Long Ashton win

Published: 5:00 PM October 7, 2021

Jack Hutchings scored Wrington Redhill's third and final goal in the Redksins 3-0 win over Long Ashton. - Credit: John Clements

Wrington Redhill cruised to victory in the County Senior Cup on a very wet day at the Recreation Ground with a 3-0 win over Long Ashton.

The Uhlsport Somerset County League Division One leaders, who were without manager Leigh White, carried on their good form last Saturday by going ahead after Ryan Pugh's forward pass was neatly controlled and rifled home by Cory Thomas Barker.

The Redskins made it two in the second half when a probing move down the right, involving Si Hewish Ollie Clements and Dan Ferguson, resulted in Ethan Williams being brought down for a free-kick 20 yards out.

And Man of the Match Thomas Barker stepped up and curled his shot into the bottom corner giving goalkeeper Joey Grocock no chance.

The game was wrapped up with a flowing beautifully worked goal starting right at the back.

You may also want to watch:

Goalkeeper Matt Hill threw the ball to Ollie Clements who played a one two with Sam Parkinson before rolling it to Thomas Barker who played it to Ferguson-Obamwonyi. He passed it to Hutchings who finished it in his usual efficient way.