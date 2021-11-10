News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Wrington Redhill progress in Somerset County Senior Cup

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM November 10, 2021
George Fake scored twice for Wrington Redhill over Bishops Lydeard Reserves.

George Fake scored twice for Wrington Redhill in their win over Bishops Lydeard Reserves. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill returned to winnings ways in the second round of the Somerset County Senior Cup with a 4-1 win over Bishops Lydeard Reserves on Saturday.

With five players unavailable player/manager Leigh White tweaked the team’s formation and handed full debuts to Jordan Bonner and Josh Pitt who both shone in a commanding all round performance. 

The Redkins took the lead when Sam Parkinson slid the ball into George Fake who made no mistake in finding the net

A second goal for Fake came when a Ryan Pugh pass found him space to double the lead before a third came from his strike partner Hutchings.

Ethan Johnson’s long ball found Pitt who raced into the box with the ball then passed to Fake who instantly played into the path of Hutchings to fire into the net and end the half with a 3-0 scoreline.

You may also want to watch:

The lead was further extended when Ethan Willams’ clearance was headed on by Joe Creese to Parkinson who again threaded the ball to Hutchings to score again.

It is back to league action for Wrington next Saturday with another home fixture, this time against Staplegrove at 2.30pm. 
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Council agrees to purchase Birnbeck Pier from its private owner
  2. 2 Music school in village approved
  3. 3 Calls for investment after Weston General Hospital rated inadequate
  1. 4 Remembrance Sunday: What events are taking place this weekend?
  2. 5 MP proposes street plans bill that would see neighbourhoods overrule councils
  3. 6 NHS issues highest state of alert for South West
  4. 7 Care team member to walk over hot coals for charity
  5. 8 Weston's biggest businesses looking to hire at Jobs Fair
  6. 9 Weston General Hospital rated 'inadequate' after latest inspection
  7. 10 Woman handed life sentence for murder of husband
Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watch fireworks from the Grand Pier this weekend. Picture: Jackie Caven

Bonfire Night

5 firework displays to see in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Stone two-storey house in Main Road, Hutton, Weston, with hanging baskets and hedge in front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Character cottage in pretty village of Hutton

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 11/01/17 of Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London. The retailer has said its

Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
World War memorial found in car boot sale

Heritage

Long-lost memorial honouring Weston soldiers found at car boot sale

Carrington Walker

person