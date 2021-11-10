Wrington Redhill progress in Somerset County Senior Cup

George Fake scored twice for Wrington Redhill in their win over Bishops Lydeard Reserves. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill returned to winnings ways in the second round of the Somerset County Senior Cup with a 4-1 win over Bishops Lydeard Reserves on Saturday.

With five players unavailable player/manager Leigh White tweaked the team’s formation and handed full debuts to Jordan Bonner and Josh Pitt who both shone in a commanding all round performance.

The Redkins took the lead when Sam Parkinson slid the ball into George Fake who made no mistake in finding the net

A second goal for Fake came when a Ryan Pugh pass found him space to double the lead before a third came from his strike partner Hutchings.

Ethan Johnson’s long ball found Pitt who raced into the box with the ball then passed to Fake who instantly played into the path of Hutchings to fire into the net and end the half with a 3-0 scoreline.

The lead was further extended when Ethan Willams’ clearance was headed on by Joe Creese to Parkinson who again threaded the ball to Hutchings to score again.

It is back to league action for Wrington next Saturday with another home fixture, this time against Staplegrove at 2.30pm.

