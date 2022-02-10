Wrington Redhill record successive wins with Saltford win

Wrington Redhill followed up last week's impressive win over Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves by beating Saltford 3-1 on Saturday (February 5).

Player/manager Leigh White announced an unchanged starting line-up other than the recall of Matt Hill in goal due to James Williams absence.

The Redskins got off to a dream start with a goal within five minutes of the start.

Strike partners were both involved with George Fake sliding a ball to Jack Hutchings and being one on one with home goalkeeper Joe Stevens, deftly chipped over him into the net for a 1-0 lead.

In very tricky conditions, a fierce wind and bobbly and uneven pitch did not deter Redhill created a number of scoring opportunities but could not find the touches to extend their lead further.

The closest scoring chance for the hosts came when from a wind assisted long range effort from 30 yards which was heading towards the top right corner, but Hill managed to superbly fingertip the ball over the crossbar.

A rare mistake from White led to another long-range effort from Sean Seavill caught Hill off his line yet despite heroic efforts to keep the ball out before crossing the line for an unexpected equaliser.

The setback was short lived as Cory Thomas-Barker drove forward towards the box and his lay off to George Fake launched a missile like shot into the top corner from just outside the penalty area and earned a 2-1 half-time lead.

The second half became a scrappy affair again affected by the elements and uneven pitch.

Saltford tried to get back into the game and for a while were mastering the conditions better than their visitors without carving out any real chances.

Most of the danger came from set pieces but Wrington Redhill’s young side showed their battling qualities with the defensive quartet of Josh Pitt, Dan Ferguson, Ethan Johnson, and the ever-improving Jordan Bonner stayed solid with Ollie Clements and White adding protection in front of them with their tenacious tackling qualities.

The introduction of Sam Parkinson for the tiring Thomas-Barker made an immediate impact with his calmness on the ball and he was rewarded with a goal with 20 minutes left on the clock.

A good move down the left led to a Hutchings shot being partially saved with the ball finding Parkinson who passed it into the net to increase the score to 3-1 and earn Redhill successive wins.