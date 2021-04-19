Mixed fortunes for Wrington Redhill Reserves in double header

Published: 5:00 PM April 19, 2021

Honours finished even in the Weston & District League Division Two double header between Banwell Reserves and Wrington Redhill Reserves.

Back-to-back wins had buoyed both clubs since the restart of the season and James Marshall returned for Wrington as Max Brean and Tommy Johnson provided width and mobility to stretch the hosts.

Several well-struck long range shots tested James Williams in the Wrington goal but the in-form Johnson raided down the left and as the ball fell to Marshall his sweet strike swerved into the bottom corner to put the visitors ahead.

Joe Moore and captain Chris Holland constantly harassed and frustrated the home midfield and Moore made a fine covering tackle when Ryan Eardley wriggled free and seemed to be in on goal.

Wrington’s new-look defence also looked assured with Nick Curtis and Mark Skudamore returning to join Nick Tucker and another returning legend in Jonny Marsh.

You may also want to watch:

Curtis even ventured forward enough to try a lob which just cleared the bar but as Banwell started to settle they forced a number of corners which needed several good clearing headers from Curtis, Skudamore and Marshall to keep them at bay.

Williams is also having an outstanding season and handled everything thrown at him with little fuss and clean handling, with Dan Burnett perfect in the holding role with several robust challenges and generally mopping up so Holland and Moore could pressure the ball.

Injury forced Burnett off at half time and the idea of keeping Rouvais and Briggs fresh for the second game was shelved to protect the precious lead.

Marsh had marked talented winger Morgan Bacon out of the game but as he tired, Bacon seemed to find an extra yard of speed and raced clear to fire over the bar.

However, Wrington remained comfortable and Banwell resorted to a longer game with James Brown using his height to cause problems from corners and long throws.

From one corner, Williams was forced to punch the ball and the returning volley was blocked on the line by Moore. Ross Stockhall had one last chance as he latched onto a long ball but Williams rushed from his line to claim bravely at his feet to seal a hard-fought win.

Following a minutes silence for HRH Prince Philip, both clubs tinkered with their sides and kicked off again but took longer to settle down.

Banwell were determined to change their formation and pushed both full-backs further forward, with Marshall replaced and fatigue beginning to slow down the Wrington midfield, they were not winning as many second balls.

Fraser Ham came into the game more and his perfect driven cross sat up perfectly for Bailey Welham to open the scoring but Wrington could have responded almost immediately as a Tucker free-kick was flicked on by Nico Anderson to Johnson but his first time shot was deflected wide by a desperate block.

Cal Briggs and Anderson were replaced at the break by Phil Williams and Marsh. but Banwell were fully in control and Bacon in particular had more space on the left and he eventually won a penalty when held back by Rouvais.

Williams saved the spot-kick but Stockham buried the follow-up to virtually settle the second game but there was still time for Rory Thomas to clear off the line before George Darch added a third with a fine curling shot.

Johnson and Holland were still full of running and unlucky not to pull one back as a one-two released Holland only for Cawte to save as it ended 3-0 to Banwell.