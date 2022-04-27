Wrington Redhill Reserves stay up after thriller with Banwell Reserves

Wrington Redhill Reserves came out on top against Banwell Reserves after a seven-goal thriller in the final game of the season on Saturday.

The hosts had to win to have any chance of avoiding relegation to Division Three of the Weston & District League, relying on Congresbury to lose at Weston Town, while a draw for Banwell would secure safety.

Dan McMullen stepped in to officiate this important fixture and gave a good display of control acknowledged by both teams.

Both sides had early chances in an end-to-end start, before Redhill got their noses in front as a corner from Rory Thomas was cleared back to him and he sent a deep cross to Leigh White to head inside the far post.

However, Banwell struck back quickly after winning the ball on the halfway line and beating keeper Richard Major to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Redhill started on the front foot after the break and scored within five minutes to regain the lead as Nico Anderson swivelled on the edge of the box and fired into the bottom corner.

Once again, the hosts were unable to cling onto their lead and an excellent shot from the edge of the box saw Banwell back on level terms.

The hosts went on the offensive and were given a lifeline when Banwell took a short goal kick but presented the ball to Anderson who showed no mercy and slotted past the keeper to take a 3-2 lead.

With their tails up Wrington kept attacking and increased their lead when Mark Brown launched a corner into the penalty area and White's header was parried to Chris Holland who made no mistake in finding the net.

More chances were created but spurned before Banwell snatched their third goal to create a nervous few minutes, but the final whistle was met with a loud cheer as safety was secured by Congresbury's defeat.

It was fitting that Holland's goal clinched survival by a one-goal difference and reward for the difficult season which would have collapsed but for his efforts to keep the reserve side going in very difficult circumstances.