Wrington Redhill Reserves fall to big defeat at Lodway

First team coach Mark Brown turned out for Wrington Redhill Reserves at Lodway. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill Reserves lost 5-1 at Lodway on Saturday.

After heavy rain overnight at Chestnuts, conditions were difficult but the Redskins started well and could have gone ahead with Paul Burnett’s header going narrowly wide from a Nico Anderson corner.

With the conditions in their favour, the visitors were playing some good football with Asa Viney lively up front and Jake Eggington giving width on the left and combining well with Rory Thomas.

It was, therefore, unfortunate that a foul throw in an attacking position led to a quick break out from Lodway with several defenders out of position anticipating a long throw into the box.

Kieron Parkhouse took his chance and once clear slid the ball under the keeper to put Lodway in front.

You may also want to watch:

Things went from bad to worse a few minutes later when Lodway were awarded a disputed penalty.

There was no arguing about the finish as Tom Dziekanowski buried the spot kick.

As always Wrington showed great spirit with Burnett and Dean Rix battled hard and Fin Taplin settling back into the right-back position with aplomb.

Andy Smith just failed to get on to a Thomas cross which landed inside the Lodway six yard box and Joe Moore had a header go narrowly wide.

It was no more than they deserved when Thomas and Viney set up debutant Eggington whose low shot went in at the near post to bring Wrington back into the game just before half-time.

However, straight from the whistle to start the second half, the visitors defence switched off and it took a fine save to deny Lodway going further ahead.

As the visitors tired, Matt Lenny, Dan Foan and Ben Hurst provided fresh legs but the home side would not be denied and two soft goals in the five second half minutes by Liam Leonard and Parkhouse settled the game.

On both occasions it seemed that the bounce of the ball fell to the attackers.

There was still plenty of time left and Mark Brown, Moore and Anderson all had good chances to reply but somehow shots were blocked or saved when they seemed certain to score.

And with 10 minutes to go substitute Leonard rubbed it in even further with an outrageous lob making the final score 5-1.