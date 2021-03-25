Wringon Redhill Reserves manager Clements 'pleased' with Weston & District League's decision to finish season

Published: 1:00 PM March 25, 2021

Wrington Redhill Reserves manager Mike Clements says they are "pleased" with the Weston & District League's decision to finish the 2020-21 season.

The league voted to play out the remaining set of games in light of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement that grassroots football was allowed to return in England from March 29.

And with the first set of matches scheduled for April 3, with evening matches starting from April 13, Clements has welcomed the news ahead of hosting Yatton & Cleeve United A a week on Saturday.

"With the heart of the season ripped away by the Covid-19 lockdown, it will be quite a task to complete the remaining 15 leagues games the reserves have left to play in Division Two of the Weston & District League," he said.

"However, everyone is just pleased to get some competitive football back and applaud all the efforts to get these games on, including some rare ‘double headers’ of two games of 60 minutes, played back to back on the same afternoon. The first kicking off at 2pm followed by a 3.30pm start.

"Everyone can choose to continue with the same side or completely change the team for the second game.

"This may prove challenging especially as we start to compete with cricket, but with 56 players now registered, many more players may be able to get a game of football. It will also be perfect to integrate some up and coming youngsters into senior football."

Despite being in lockdown the club have found ways to keep going, most notably working on The Recreation Ground and finding a solution for the flooding on the far side of the pitch ahead of returning to action.

And the club have confirmed they are working with the Parish Council for the Sports & Social Club and a new lease has been agreed for their clubhouse, which means when things get back to normal they can start to offer hospitality to visiting teams.

"With the weather improving and having taken the chance during the lockdown to trial a new drainage scheme at the Rec, everyone is looking forward to a feast of football. There is nothing better than evening games this time of year," added Clements.

"There are concerns as to the integrity of the League with promotion and relegation still on the cards especially as the league includes numerous reserve teams and county players are eligible to play.

"However, all teams including Wrington have assured that teams will not abuse the relaxed registration procedures."