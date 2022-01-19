Wrington Redhill come from behind to win at Staplegrove

George Fake scored at the wrong end and the right end as Wrington Redhill come from behind to beat Staplegrove. - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill returned to action after four weeks in explosive fashion after the Redskins came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Staplegrove on Saturday.

The lack of games showed as Leigh White’s side started slowly and struggled to get a grip with their normal fluent passing style of play.

And it was no surprise when the hosts took the lead.

David Richardson’ corner seemed to have to be finished by Jonathan Lambert who celebrated scoring from the cross but it was in fact Wrington’s George Fake whose attempted headed clearance found the net instead.

The visitors were then most thankful to keeper James Williams for making two very good saves to prevent them going further behind.

However, the visitors started to get into their stride and Cory Thomas-Barker had two long range efforts, which didn’t test home goalkeeper Shaun Locke and a 1-0 deficit was taken into the interval.

The half-time talks from White and his assistants Mark Brown and Sam Clements were certainly effective as their team stepped up the tempo, took control and looked more like the team of form prior to the extended lay-off.

Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi started to trouble the hosts defence with his dribbling skills as White, Sam Parkinson and Thomas-Barker began to find their passing form and led to more threat in their attacks.

Fake made amends for his own goal by finding the right end for an equaliser as his half-volley from Parkinson’s corner crashed past Locke into the net.

Fake was unlucky not to put his team ahead with an audacious lob 30-yards-out which agonisingly went just wide.

Now in firm control Redhill pressed on for a victory and Obamwonyi struck the crossbar with a vicious shot.

To increase the attacking threat Jack Hutchings replaced Matt Walsh and instantly made an impact by getting behind the defensive line causing uncertainty in their ranks.

Not long after Ollie Clements, returning from injury, and Jordon Bonner replaced Rory Thomas and White to add to the impetus.

The lead duly arrived as Clements’ free-kick landed at the feet of Daniel Ferguson who calmly slotted the ball into the net to the delight of his teammates.

In the dying minutes a through ball was pounced upon by Ferguson-Obamwonyi and was upended for a penalty.

After receiving treatment for his injury, it was Clements who stepped up to take the spot kick which unfortunately he blazed high over the crossbar as the game ended with victory for the Redskins.

Redhill return to action this Saturday at Timsbury Athletic at 2pm.