Depleted Wrington Redhill dig deep to extend winning run

All smiles for Wrington Redhill as they pose for the camera - Credit: Bob Bowen

Depleted Wrington Redhill claimed a 2-1 win over Street Reserves in their Uhlsport Somerset League Division One encounter.

With players missing due to injuries, illness, and suspension Wrington included assistant manager Mark Brown and Chris Bradley on the bench, but physio Charlie Cressey joined the casualty list during warm-up!

The starting line-up was still strong, with Matt Walsh and Ryan Pugh taking the full-back roles and Sam Parkinson and player/manager Leigh White in midfield.

But the visitors started slowly, giving the ball to Street too easily and putting themselves under pressure, which led to an early goal as Rich Fowler rifled past James Williams from just outside the box.

Wrington hit back soon after, though, with a quality goal as a cross from Parkinson was brought under control by George Fake who, with his back to goal, swivelled and blasted a shot past keeper Keelan Charlton to level.

The visitors main danger was on the right, with the lively Joe Creese using his pace to good effect and well supported by Matt Walsh, who was left limping through the last 10 minutes of the half.

Wrington went into the break with the lead as Ollie Clements launched a long-range effort from just inside the Street half and saw the flight of the ball deceive Charlton who scrambled back to his line but only saw the ball fly over him and into the net.

Walsh was replaced at half time as Bradley took over his defensive role and a chance to increase the lead came when White won the ball in midfield and played it through to Fake but he couldn't find Jack Hutchings who would have a simple tap-in.

Hutchings and Creese looked dangerous on the counter, but Creese became another injury victim and was replaced by Brown and Street dominated the final 15 minutes.

Central defensive partners Dan Ferguson and man of the match Ethan Johnson held firm, with Williams making three very good saves, while White released Fake late on to see a low shot brilliant pushed past the post by Charlton.

A fifth straight win showed Wrington can roll up their sleeves and grind out a result despite not being at their best and they welcome Yatton & Cleeve United on Saturday (3pm).

Wrington: Williams, Walsh (Bradley), Ferguson, Johnson, Ryan Pugh, White, Clements, Parkinson, Hutchings, Fake, Creese (Brown).



