Wrington Redhill made to suffer at Somerton Town

Published: 7:00 AM August 24, 2021

Wrington Redhill were brought back to earth with a bump in a 5-1 defeat at Uhlsport Somerset League Division One rivals Somerton Town.

After a fine midweek win at Yatton, the visitors saw Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi's early shot saved by the home keeper.

James Williams saved well from Lambert at the other end and a Dyer header hit the post but Joe Creese was proving too quick for Somerton to deal with and kept drawing fouls, with Matt Walsh also getting harshly treated.

Somerton were lively up front but Dan Ferguson and Leigh White dealt with everything that came their way as Si Hewish saw plenty of the ball on the right as the first half-hour remained very even.

But the hosts took the lead when the ball fell to Rob Haggett on the edge of his own box from a Wrington corner and he ran the length of the pitch and cut inside Cory Thomas-Barker before beating Williams from close range.

The visitors were spurred into action but chances were hard to come by as shots by Ryan Pugh and Ferguson-Obamwonyi were charged down and the lively Jack Hutchings saw a couple of half chances well dealt with.

The second half started in torrential rain and it was 2-0 on 50 minutes when Pugh's mistimed header put White in trouble and his sliced clearance eventually fell to Briant who chipped over the stranded Williams.

Manager White shuffled the pack, bringing Ethan Williams on for Matt Walsh and Rory Thomas for Pugh, with the influential Thomas Barker picking up an injury and replaced by Jordon Bonner for his debut.

But it was 3-0 when a cross from the right was miskicked by Jamie Brown, selling Williams a dummy and allowing the Somerton player to roll the ball into the net.

And a fourth goal soon arrived when Brown was put clean through and Williams was again left with no chance.

The visitors enjoyed a bright spell and when an Ollie Clements corner was cleared back to him on the left and his pinpoint cross picked out Jack Hutchings at the far post to thump a header past Barrell.

But the resurgence was shortlived and Somerton rounded things off when substitute Sargent was brought down by Williams when clean through and Brown completed his hat-trick from the spot.

Wrington Redhill travel to Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves on Wednesday, then visit Welton Rovers Reserves on Saturday (August 28) and AFC Brislington on Bank Holiday Monday.