Wrington Redhill rally to beat table-topping Timsbury

All smiles for Wrington Redhill as they pose for the camera - Credit: Bob Bowen

Wrington Redhill bounced back to form with a 3-2 win over Uhlsport Somerset League Division One leaders Timsbury Athletic.

The visitors were unbeaten in nine league games but Wrington, after bringing Chris Bradley and Rory Thomas into the full-back berths in a changed formation, started on a positive note.

The hosts produced some really good football in the first 20 minutes, getting down the flanks and creating opportunities and Ollie Clements set-pieces, but just lacked the finishing touch.

As the half progressed the leaders began to gain a foothold and took the lead when a run on the left by Ebner Heatley saw him switch the ball to Chris Midgley, who cut in from the right and fired past James Williams.

A tactical change saw Wrington swap Leigh White into the back four, giving Dan Ferguson licence to move into midfield, and Josh Pitt came on for Sam Parkinson, who was feeling unwell.

The switch saw immediate results with Wrington rejuvenated and Jack Hutchings brought into the game more and a 10-minute burst brought three goals.

Thomas raced down the left and saw his cross flicked on by Ryan Pugh for George Fake to head home the equaliser at the far post.

A couple of minutes later Ferguson picked the ball up on the edge of the penalty area, turned to create an extra half yard and produced an unbelievable strike which rattled the stanchion for a super goal and the lead.

It did not stop there, with the hosts were in full flow, and Bradley's long ball from defence found Fake to chip over Ashton Tucker from a distance and make it 3-1.

As expected, potential champions Timsbury regrouped, threw caution to the wind and pushed more players forward with a view to salvaging the game.

Bradley, White, Ethan Johnson and Thomas were resolute but a quick free-kick caught them on the hop and as it sailed over them and substitute Reuben Hobbs delicately chipped over the advancing Williams.

An anxious 10 minutes followed and Ethan Williams, on for man of the match Fake, had a chance when one-on-one with Tucker, which he could not take, but it did not matter as Wrington claimed a fine win ahead of Saturday's meeting with bottom club AFC Brislington.

Wrington: J Williams, Bradley, Ferguson, Johnson, Thomas, White, Clements, Parkinson (Pitt), Hutchings (Walsh), Fake (E Williams), R Pugh.