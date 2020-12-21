Wrington Redhill Reserves win at Worle Rangers

Published: 8:25 AM December 21, 2020

Wrington Redhill Reserves ran out 3-2 winners at Worle Rangers in their Weston & District League Division Two derby on Saturday.

With Drove Road surviving the deluge, Wrington returned to action for the first time since mid-October to face high-flying Rangers, who were sitting in second place.

Both sides took time to get used to conditions, with Wrington looking particularly rusty as Dan Sandic and Ayrton Phillips looked sharp for the hosts.

The first chances fell to Wrington, as Charlie Cressy fired over and Nick Curtis was ruled offside when slotting home.

Another offside decision went against the visitors and Worle opened the scoring from the resulting free-kick as a long ball found Phillips to race clear and fire home.

You may also want to watch:

A poor clearance then fell to Sandic, who had a clear run at goal and beat Paul Faulkner with a strong shot was Earey followed up.

Holland and Burnett battled hard in the Wrington midfield, as the back four of Taplin, Briggs, Tucker and Cox competed for every tackle.

But it took several good saves from Faulkner to keep the scoreline at 2-0 at half-time, before the visitors flew out of the blocks in the second half as Ethan Williams shone.

Williams harried the Worle defence into a mistake and drew a foul for a penalty, which Tommy Johnson converted without fuss to halve the deficit.

Rangers had a player sent to the sin-bin and found themselves pinned in their own half as Wrington pressed.

Williams ran at the home defence again to set up Johnson for his second before Worle returned to full strength and both sides chased a winner.

Tackles flew in from both sides, with chances at either end, and Cressy had to clear off the line while Johnson was denied his hat-trick when James Locker palmed his shot away.

With 20 minutes left, a Cressy free-kick was launched into the Rangers box and fell to Wrington substitute James Marshall, who fired against the crossbar.

With players scrambling for the ball, Nick Tucker headed home the rebound for the winner as substitutes Mark Scudamore and Jon Marsh helped bolster Wrington's defence to hold on for a morale-boosting win.