A look back on Weston’s season in the North Somerset Badminton League

Emily May, Angela Jenner, Lorraine Armstrong, Andy Brueford, Slawomir Trybus and Sebastian Rabura of Weston Open Badminton Club. Archant

Weston Open Badminton Club began the new season with a brand new sponsor in AC Commercial Cleaning and a new team as they began life in Division Five of the North Somerset League.

After Lauragos finished in third place the previous year, an additional mixed division was formed to pave the way for WSM Open Badminton Club to play in their highest level to date.

From the outset this was always going to be a tough campaign, but what Emily May, Angela Jenner Lorraine Armstrong, Andy Brueford, Slawomir Trybus and Sebastian Rabura lacked in experience they definitely made up for in fight.

After taking a 5-4 victory in their very first match, many more would follow, which are streamed live on Badders Tube, as WSM Open finished in the second promotion spot.

Chew Valley are currently in third and with a match to come against league leaders and class of the field St Lukes in their final game of the season.

Barring a shock result, Weston will be promoted to Division Four next season, which will be an amazing achievement.

None of this would have been possible without the support of AC Commercial Cleaning and their commitment to support local sport in the community.