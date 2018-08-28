Badminton: WSM Open teams enjoying inaugural season

Action from the match between Birnbeck Insurance and Laurago's Archant

Weston-super-Mare Open are enjoying their share of success in local badminton leagues in their inaugural season.

Five teams have been entered into competitions, sponsored by local businesses.

And Laurago’s are currently second in the mixed doubles league, with Zaks Indian Kitchen in third place with a game in hand.

Birnbeck Insurance are the least experienced team, but have improved with every match so far.

In the men’s league, the Alton Wealth Management team lead the way with 11 points, with Abatec Recruitment one pace below them.

Practice nights are on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at venues across Weston and there is no minimum standard policy.

The club welcomes all ages, abilities and weights and does not charge membership, using a pay and play scheme. Email predwards@hotmail.co.uk or see WSM Open Badminton on facebook.