Weston AFC stretch unbeaten league run with 'crucial' point at Yate Town

Manager Scott Bartlett hailed Weston AFC’s 1-1 draw at Yate Town as a “crucial” point after stretching their unbeaten run to eight games in the Southern Premier South on Saturday (February 5).

The Seagulls fell to their first defeat in 2022 against Frome Town in the quarter-finals of the Somerset Premier Cup but battled back after a slow start at Lodge Road to level the scores through Sam Avery midway through the first-half cancelling out Luke Hooper’s early strike.

Weston’s good form has them rise up to sixth in the table, after picking up four wins and four draws this year, one place and three points behind final play-off occupants Gosport Borough with three games in hand.

And Bartlett was left pleased with his side’s display in South Gloucestershire.

“We did well, it wasn’t a sparkling performance but we did well in tough conditions,” he said.

“The players out in another good shift, we showed a great reaction to going 1-0 down and are hard to beat.

“Every point is crucial, it’s important to keep adding to our total. We are a good side, we will have a blip again at some point but the way we respond will be key.

“We are unbeaten but there are a few draws in that run, I’m not bothered about being unbeaten necessarily because it’s better to lose one and win two than draw three so it’s all about the points.”

Bartlett made nine chances from their defeat to Frome in midweek with Jason Pope and Sonny Cox, making his first league start, the only two players to keep their places for the sixth v seventh league clash.

Max Harris once again showed what a talented player Weston have on their hands with two fine saves in the early stages.

The first of his two saves saw him hold well from a low driven effort from Ricardo Rees before superbly denying James Harding from close range.

The Bluebells, however, did get the opening goal after 12 minutes when a long throw was flicked on by Matt Bower and Hooper fired a home a low volley past Harris.

Cox was then denied by Andy Hannah almost straight away after the 17-year-old forward’s drive from the edge of the area was well kept out by Yate’s shotstopper.

Harris once again kept the score down after superbly denying Max Williams at the near post after the midfielder was played in by Hopper.

But the visitors didn’t have to wait long for the equaliser, which came in the 26th minute after Dayle Grubb’s corner was deflected over everyone into the path of Avery who bundled the ball over the line in front of the travelling and vocal supporters.

Marlon Jackson then went close from Scott Laird’s cross but the forward unable to reach the ball before James Dodd, after good work from Grubb and Cox, saw the Exeter City loanee one-on-one with Hannah.

But the midfielder saw his thunderous effort tipped away by Hannah as the half drew to a close.

After the break Harris kept out Harding’s curling strike from the edge of box before gathering a low strike from Sam Kamara.

Jackson then saw his header go over from Laird’s teasing cross before Josh Thomas tried to round Hannah but he was unable to keep the ball under control as the ball trickled wide.

With time running out Bower has two shots cleared off the Weston goal line before Jackson saw an injury time effort blocked as both play-off credentials had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Weston XI: Harris, Keiran Thomas (C), Laird, Jagger-Cane, Pope, Avery, Josh Thomas (Bastin 86), Dodd, Jackson, Grubb, Cox (Moulden 74)

Attendance: 465